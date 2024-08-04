Kangana Ranaut To Sell Mumbai Bungalow, Which Faced Demolition In 2020, For Whopping ₹40 Crore?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several reports emerged on Sunday, suggesting that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut may be planning to sell her bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai, for a staggering ₹40 crore. This is the same bungalow, a part of which was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and had been a topic of controversy in 2020.

Bollywood Hungama reported that a YouTube page called Code Estate put up a video, saying that a production house office is up for sale. Notably, Kangana's property also houses her production house Manikarnika Films' office.

The host didn't name the celebrity but "the tour of the video made it clear that it belonged to Kangana Ranaut," the report said. The photos and visuals used in the video also hinted that it was Kangana's office.





As per the details shared in the Code Estate video, the plot size of the bungalow is 285 meters while the construction area of the bungalow is 3042 sq feet. The host reportedly mentions that the property is being sold for ₹40 crore.

Kangana Ranaut is yet to comment about the development.

Ranaut's Mumbai bungalow was in the news after the BMC alleged that it had illegal extension . In September 2020, the Mumbai civic body demolished parts of Kangana's office in Pali Hill of Bandra (west), citing illegal construction.

The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court on September 9. Kangana filed a case against BMC and even demanded ₹2 crores for compensation from BMC but dropped her demands in May 2023, reports said.

The Bombay High Court later struck down the September 9 order passe by a ward officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish a part of actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow.

The division bench of justice SJ Kathawalla and justice Riyaz Chagla held that the action of the civic body of demolishing about 40 percent of the bungalow was“actuated by malafide” and was in complete disregard of her rights.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Emergency.