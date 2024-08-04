Do You Know Ranvir Shorey's Bigg Boss OTT 3 Earnings Were More Than The Show's Winning Amount Of Rs 25 Lakh?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been making news since its premiere and the show concluded on August 02 declaring Sana Maqbul as the winner. Naezy was the runner-up followed by Ranvir Shorey. A few days ago, the acclaimed admitted that he participated in the show for the prize money, and now, as per sources, Ranvir earned significantly more than Sana Makbul's prize money figure which is Rs 25 lakh.

Ranvir Shorey's total from Bigg Boss OTT 3

According to Koimoi, Ranvir earned about Rs 4-5 lakh per day while on Bigg Boss OTT 3. This brings his total earnings to roughly Rs. 2.5 crore, which is significantly higher than Sana's winning amount. However, according to various estimates, Ranvir earned around 1.5 lakh per week, bringing his total earnings for the season to just 9 lakh.



How much did Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants get?

Ranvir Shorey received Rs 1 lakh per week, while Sana Makbul received around Rs 1.7 lakh per week. While the exact sum has not been published, these figures are more realistic given that BB OTT is a small-scale reality show with limited reach and appeal. According to the same article, Naezy is the highest-paid participant, earning Rs 1.8 lakh per week.

Ranvir Shorey wanted the BB OTT 3 prize money for his son's schooling

Whatever Ranvir Shorey's salary for his BB OTT 3 stint, one thing is certain: he received a great deal of respect and appreciation from the program. And his career is sure to improve following this. During the episode, the actor stated that he engaged in BB to revitalize his career and gain more acting opportunities.

The actor stated that he would use the prize money to finance his son's college tuition. Ranvir was formerly married to Konkona Sensharma, and the couple has a kid together who is now 13 years old.