'Deplore The Offence Done To Many Christians': Vatican Slams Olympic Ceremony Skit On 'Last Supper'

(MENAFN- IANS) Vatican City, Aug 4 (IANS) The Vatican has said it had been saddened by a skit at the Paris opening ceremony appearing to parody Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" painting, the reported.

"The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and cannot but join the voices raised in recent days to deplore the offence done to many Christians and believers of other religions," it said on Saturday evening in a press statement.

"In a prestigious event where the whole world comes together around common values, there should not be allusions ridiculing the religious convictions of many people," the Vatican added as quoted by Reuters report.

The segment in the July 26 ceremony resembled the biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his apostles sharing a last meal before the crucifixion, but featured drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer as the Greek god of wine Dionysus.

Paris 2024 organisers apologised two days later, saying there was never an intention to disrespect any religious group, Reuters reported.

The artistic director behind the scenes said it had not been inspired by the Christian Last Supper, but rather a pagan feast linked to the historical Olympics.

"Freedom of expression, which is not called into question, finds its limit in respect for others."

The Vatican did not say why it was issuing its statement more than a week after the opening ceremony, Reuters reported.

On Thursday Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to Pope Francis in which he urged a collective condemnation of what he said was the "ridicule" of moral and religious values at the Olympic opening ceremony, according to a statement from the President's office.

The Vatican has not confirmed the call or its contents, nor has it denied it.

Saturday's statement from the Vatican comes as Pope Francis in recent days has faced increased criticism for staying silent on the matter, while prominent leaders of other religions have made public condemnations.