Russian Forces Attack Kherson Region With Drones, Injuring Four, Including Child
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have used drones to attack Bilozerka and Antonivka in the Kherson region, injuring four people, including a 12-year-old boy.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
One hour ago, the invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a 12-year-old boy who was on the street in Bilozerka. The child suffered a blast injury, concussion, leg and stomach injuries.
The boy was hospitalized in a moderate condition.
In Antonivka, three men aged 28, 39 and 41 were hit by an enemy drone. The victims were diagnosed with blast injuries and multiple wounds.
When doctors arrived at the scene, the Russian military struck again, also using a drone.
"The car was damaged. The doctors were not injured," Prokudin said.
