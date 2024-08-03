Algerian Female Boxer Qualifies To Semi-Final In Paris Olympics

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Algerian female boxer Imane Khelif qualified for the 66 kg semi-final boxing event at the 2024 Paris on Saturday after defeating Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori with a score of 5-0. After Khelif's qualification, Algeria is guaranteed a medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Khelif will next face Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng in the semi-final on August 6. (end) ma

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.