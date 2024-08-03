Madbouly Tours Factories In Alexandria To Boost Egyptian Industry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Mostafa Madbouly embarked on an extensive inspection tour of several factories in Alexandria last Saturday. His visit underscores the government's commitment to enhancing the Egyptian industry, recognizing it as a crucial driver of comprehensive economic progress. Efforts are underway to empower the private industrial sector by removing obstacles and creating a conducive environment for industrial investment.

Madbouly's tour commenced at the Alexandria Private Free Zone, where he inspected the factories of Egyptian German Porcelain – Fathy Mahmoud. Sayed Fathy Mahmoud, the company's chairperson, highlighted that their porcelain tableware manufacturing facility is the largest in the Middle East. With investments totalling $100m, the factory now produces 80 tonnes per day, equivalent to 85 million pieces annually. It stands as the largest factory in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

The factory boasts 15 production lines, with 85% of raw materials, operating supplies, spare parts, and workforce sourced locally. Its exports reach 55 countries worldwide, including Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia, with an annual export value of EGP 1bn. Locally, the factory contributes EGP 2.5bn in annual sales, covering 70% of the domestic market demand while exporting 30% globally.

Madbouly also visited the European Egyptian Pharmaceutical Industry, specializing in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and nutritional supplements. Sherine Helmy, the company's chairperson, emphasized their environmentally friendly practices, including 448 solar cells generating 260 megawatts per hour/year.

The factory, spanning 20,000 sqm, represents an investment of EGP 1.5bn. Its production capacity includes 250 million pharmaceutical packages monthly and 490 medical devices, with local content ranging from 60% to 70%. The factory employs 8,000 workers across its four production lines and exports products to over 50 countries, including the Gulf, Africa, South America, Europe, and Asia. Notably, it leads Egyptian companies in exports to the Saudi market.

Among its specialized products are solid, liquid, and soft gelatin capsules, with an annual production of approximately 3 billion gelatin capsules. Additionally, the factory manufactures inhalers for respiratory diseases, producing 60,000 units daily.

The Prime Minister toured production lines at Nile Linen Group in Alexandria Public Free Zone.

Chairperson of Nile Linen Group Saeed Ahmed explained that Nile Linen Group's production capacity exceeds 55 million sqm annually of textiles, achieving a turnover and revenue exceeding $100m. The company exports more than 80% of its products, particularly textiles and bed linens manufactured in Egypt, and employs more than 2,000 workers.

Sayed El Wakeel, the factory's chief operating officer, explained the various stages of manufacturing, noting that the total area of the factory with its 14 sections is 250,000 sqm, including 190,000 sqm for the manufacturing area, 50,000 sqm for warehouses, and 10,000 sqm for administrative sections.

El Wakeel added that the factory's main sections include the weaving section, which contains 260 looms with a production capacity of up to 55 million meters annually, and the dyeing section, equipped with the latest processing technologies. The embroidery section operates fully automatically with 250 embroidery heads, and the tailoring section also operates automatically with 40 machines.

He added that the company is the largest in the Middle East in the field of manufacturing various types of furnishings, including mattresses, sheets, and furniture coverings. It has the highest number of production lines, with 24 automated lines for producing and tailoring fabrics and textiles. The company specializes in producing and manufacturing all types of furnishings and velvets, all types of fabrics and ready-made garments, manufactured from various types of yarns, in addition to dyeing, finishing, and printing operations.