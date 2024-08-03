Friends Of Environment Center Holds Workshop To Reinforce Girls' Eco Culture

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Friends of the Environment Center (FEC) of the of Sports and Youth has organized an awareness-raising workshop, within the fifth week of 'I Explore' summer programme, with the participation of a substantial number of girls affiliated with the programme.

The event focused on imbuing girls with the significant knowledge pertaining to a range of agricultural and eco themes, as part of FEC's vision dedicated to spreading eco-culture and entrenching enduring understandings in young men and women.

Additionally, the presented detailed explanations of the famous types of aromatic and wild herbs that grow in the Qatari habitats, types of these plants, and how they are utilized in curing certain illnesses, as well as traditional recipes that may combine several herbs.

Through showcasing models and images of local herbs, the girls got familiarized with forms, natural habitats of each plant, methods of planting them indoors and caring for them in all their growth stages.