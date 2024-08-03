Ministry Announces Kunar River Dam To Add 1500 Megawatts To Afghanistan's Power Grid

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The of and Water (MEW) has announced plans for a new power dam on the Kunar River, which is expected to generate 1500 megawatts of electricity. This development aims to alleviate power shortages in the region.

Acting of Energy and Water, Abdul Latif Mansoor, addressed the issue during the Accountability Program on Saturday, assuring the nation of the project's benefits.

Mansoor highlighted the ministry's recent accomplishments, including completing several major dam projects such as the Kamal Khan dam in Nimroz, Shah wa Arus dam in Kabul, Pashdan dam in Herat, and Tori dam in Zabul over the past year.

Looking ahead, the ministry plans to implement six additional large dams in Takhar, Herat, Ghazni, and Baghlan provinces next year, further enhancing the country's water and energy infrastructure.

Over the past three years, the MEW has partnered with the private sector on numerous electricity production projects, which are expected to contribute an additional 500 megawatts of electricity.

Additionally, the ministry has secured an agreement with the World Bank to commence practical work on the CASA-1000 electricity project within the current solar year. This project is slated for completion by 2024.

The CASA-1000 project will not only provide a significant boost to Afghanistan's electricity supply but also ensure the country receives $165 million annually from transit rights associated with the project.

Despite these positive developments, Afghanistan faces a severe shortage of power and electricity, with frequent outages and unreliable supply impacting daily life and economic activities.

The shortage underscores the urgent need for expanded infrastructure and investment in energy projects to meet the growing demand and support the country's development goals.

The ongoing power crisis in Afghanistan highlights the critical importance of these new projects. While the construction of major dams and international agreements promise improvements, addressing immediate power shortages remains a pressing challenge.

Ensuring a stable and reliable electricity supply is essential for Afghanistan's economic growth and quality of life. Continued investment in infrastructure and effective management of energy resources will be key to overcoming the current power deficiencies.

