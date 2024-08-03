Amir, Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Discuss Bilateral Cooperation Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and HE Chairman of the Transitional Council of the Republic of the Sudan Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them.

This came during a phone call HH the Amir received on Saturday from the Chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council.

During the call, they discussed the latest regional and global developments of mutual concern.