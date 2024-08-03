Amir, Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Discuss Bilateral Cooperation Relations
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and HE Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them.
This came during a phone call HH the Amir received on Saturday from the Chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council.
During the call, they discussed the latest regional and global developments of mutual concern.
MENAFN03082024000063011010ID1108513293
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.