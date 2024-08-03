Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From EU High Representative For Foreign Affairs, Security Policy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call on Saturday from HE High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the European Union. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the updates of the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, and the continuous tensions in the Middle East region.