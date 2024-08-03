Paris Olympics: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen As Hockey Team Fights For Survival (Full Schedule)

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 4 (IANS) Shuttler Lakshya Sen, Tokyo medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain and the men's hockey team will attempt to inch closer to the medals in their respective sports when they take the field in the Paris Olympics on Sunday. Lakshya Sen, the lone India shuttler in the fray in the Olympics, will take on top seed and former champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semifinals at 15:30 IST.

Victory will put Sen, who has already defeated No.3 seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the group stage, in the final and assured of a medal.

Lovlina, who won a bronze medal in the women's 55kg in Tokyo, will be taking on China's Li Qian, the seasoned boxer who won a bronze medal in the 2016 edition and silver in the 2020 edition in middle-weight section, in a quarterfinal bout in Women's 75kg at 15:02 IST.

It will be the men's hockey team that will start the quest for a spot in the semifinals when it takes on Great Britain in the quarterfinals at 13:30 IST. Victory will put India in the last-four stage for the second successive Olympics and in contention for medals.

Meanwhile, in shooting, which has contributed to all the three medals won by India in Paris so far, Commonwealth Games gold medallists Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu will step into the course for the qualification stage of the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol. The first qualification stage will be held on Sunday from 13:30 ISt

In athletics, Parul Chaudhary will take part in the first round of the Women's 3000m Steeplechase event, hoping to make it to the final while Jeswin Aldrin will be hoping to become the first male long jumper from India to reach the final when he starts his campaign in the qualification round at 14:30 IST.

Full schedule (all times IST):

Shooting, Chateauroux

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification Stage 1, Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish, 12:30 IST.

Skeet Women's Qualification Day 2, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon, 13:00 IST.

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification Stage 2, Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish, 16:30 IST.

Golf, Le Golf National

Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4, Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar, 12:30 IST.

Hockey, Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, Quarterfinals

India vs. Great Britain, 13:20 IST.

Athletics, Stade de France

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 1, Parul Chaudhary, 13:35 IST.

Men's Long Jump Qualification, Group B, Jeswin Aldrin. 14:30 IST.

Boxing, North Paris Arena

Women's 75kg Quarterfinal, Lovlina Borgohain vs. Li Qian (China), 13:02 IST.

Badminton, La Chapelle Arena

Men's Singles Semifinals, Lakshya Sen vs. Viktor Axelsen (Denmark), 15:30 IST.

Sailing, Marseille Marina – Corniche

Men's Dinghy, Races 7 and 8, Vishnu Saravanan, 15:35 IST.

Women's Dinghy, Races 7 and 8, Nethra Kumanan, 18:05 IST and 19:15 IST.