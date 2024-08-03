Luhansk Region Governor Says Enemy Used Over 140 Uavs, Aircraft Near Nevske, Makiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, the enemy used more than 140 UAVs and aircraft in near Nevske and Makiivka on August 2.

Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers are trying to gain an advantage by using aircraft and a significant number of drones. In the past day alone, they deployed more than 140 UAVs and used aircraft twice in a section of the front near Nevske and Makiivka," Lysohor wrote.

According to him, Russian forces struck Ukrainian villages with barrel and jet artillery. Most attacks were launched on Makiivka.

Ukrainian forces repelled enemy attacks near Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Makiivka.

As reported, the Russians continue to shell the de-occupied territories in the Luhansk region. Makiivka and Nevske have been under constant attacks by Russian troops.