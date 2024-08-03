Adare to Kinsale: 7 fairytale like villages in Ireland

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ireland, with its enchanting landscapes and timeless charm, is home to villages that seem straight out of a fairy tale. These idyllic spots offer a glimpse into a world of whimsical beauty and quaint traditions. Discover seven of Ireland's most captivating fairy tale-like villages

Adare, known for its picturesque cottages, well-preserved medieval buildings, is often considered one of Ireland's most charming villages. It has quaint, thatched-roof houses

Kinsale is renowned for its colorful buildings and historical charm. With its narrow streets and bustling harbor, Kinsale's atmosphere feels like a page from a maritime fairy tale

Dingle boasts a lively atmosphere with traditional pubs and stunning coastal views. The village's blend of Irish culture and natural beauty is otherwordly

Cong, located on the border of County Galway and Mayo, is famous for its historic abbey and serene lakeside setting. The village has a timeless charm

Carlingford, nestled by Cooley Mountains and Lough Carlingford, is a medieval village with cobbled streets and historic buildings. Its has an enchanting setting, historical aura

Kilkenny, with grand castle, medieval streets, captures essence of Ireland's historical past. The village's vibrant culture, ancient architecture create fairy tale-like atmosphere

Gweedore, in County Donegal, offers stunning natural beauty with its rugged coastline and traditional Irish charm