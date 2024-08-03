French DJ Files Legal Complaint After Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Sparks Online Abuse

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Aug 3 (SkyNews) – Barbara Butch has been threatened with“death, torture, and rape, and has also been the target of numerous antisemitic, homophobic, sexist and grossophobic insults [stigma based on body size]”, her lawyer said.

Police in Paris have launched an investigation.

The 43-year-old producer and activist appeared alongside a number of drag queens during a segment that has been compared with the biblical scene of the Last Supper.

In it, Butch wore a silver headdress that looked like a halo.

French Catholic bishops were among those who said that Christians had been offended by the performance, and ex-US president Donald Trump called the opening ceremony“a disgrace”.

The event's artistic director Thomas Jolly said the segment was not inspired by the Leonardo da Vinci painting showing Jesus Christ and his apostles.

Paris Olympics organisers have said there was“never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group” and the intent was to“celebrate community tolerance”.

The complaint does not name any specific perpetrator or perpetrators of the alleged crimes,“whether committed by French nationals or foreigners”, but said the DJ“intends to prosecute anyone who tries to intimidate her in the future”.

In a message posted on her official Instagram page, Butch said she was“honoured to take part in the Paris 2024 opening ceremony” but the messages she has received“are increasingly extreme”.

'Increasingly extreme' messages

Speaking about the complaint, she added:“Although at first I decided not to speak out to let the haters cool down, the messages I receive are increasingly extreme.

“All because I've had the honour of representing my country's diversity through art and music, alongside other artists and performers I admire.

“Whatever some may say, I exist. I've never been ashamed of who I am, and I take responsibility for everything – including my artistic choices.

“All my life, I've refused to be a victim: I won't shut up. I'm not afraid of those who hide behind a screen, or a pseudonym, to spew their hatred and frustrations. I will fight them without ever trembling. I'm committed, and I'm proud.”

A statement from Butch's lawyer, Audrey Msellati, was also posted on Butch's page.

