Panama Is A Finalist In The Latin American Little League Baseball Series
Panama is a finalist in the Latin American Little League Baseball Series.
Panama, represented by the province of Chiriquí, beat the Dominican Republic by a scoreless margin in five innings, 13 to 0, in a game of the Latin American Little League Baseball Series held in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.
The Panamanian team
completed the
victory
with
seven runs
scored in the
top of the fifth inning
in a game where the
Dominican defense
committed
five errors.
The performance of the Panamanians was complemented by
pitching
that only allowed
one hit
to
the Dominicans
.
It's Venezuela vs Panama, U-18 Baseball Pre-World Cup, Saturday, August 3 at 7:00 pm on TV Max. Panama is represented by the province of Chiriquí.
Panama (Chiriquí) qualified for the final of the Latin American Little League Baseball Series with a 5-4 victory over Nicaragua in one of the semifinal matches of the competition being held in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.
