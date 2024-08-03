(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama is a finalist in the Latin American Little League Baseball Series.

Panama, represented by the province of Chiriquí, beat the Dominican Republic by a scoreless margin in five innings, 13 to 0, in a game of the Latin American Little League Baseball Series held in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.

The Panamanian team

completed the

victory

with

seven runs

scored in the

top of the fifth inning

in a game where the

Dominican defense

committed

five errors.

The performance of the Panamanians was complemented by

pitching

that only allowed

one hit

to

the Dominicans

.

Panama (Chiriquí) qualified for the final of the Latin American Little League Baseball Series with a 5-4 victory over Nicaragua in one of the semifinal matches of the competition being held in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.





