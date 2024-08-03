Madan Rathore Takes Charge As Rajasthan BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 3 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore on Saturday assumed charge as Rajasthan BJP Chief amid the presence of party veterans including Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, among others.

Madan Rathore took charge after performing puja in the BJP office in the presence of Vasundhara Raje.

“I express gratitude to the party's leadership for bringing in Rathore as state Chief. He is a dedicated, loyal and hardworking party worker,” said Vasundhara Raje.

Earlier, Rathore was the chief whip of the party during Vasundhara Raje's tenure.

Rathore was received by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Berwa and many other ministers at the airport and was taken to the party head office, accompanied by a bike rally organised by the Yuva Morcha.

“Today is an important day in BJP's history. I am confident that BJP will script a new story under his tenure,” said Rajasthan co-incharge Vijaya Rahatkar.

Rathore was elected to Rajya Sabha five months ago and has been active in the party since the Bharatiya Jana Sangh days.

Vijaya Rahatkar added that the party looks forward towards his leadership as the Assembly bypolls are approaching for five seats while the panchayat elections will also be held after the bypolls.

“All the workers must dedicatedly work hard under his leadership and take the work of Bhajan Lal's government to the people,” she said.

Belonging to the Ganchi caste in OBC, Rathore was appointed as BJP state chief on July 25. His appointment as the party chief has also strengthened its vote bank among the OBC community.

Former BJP state president C.P. Joshi also welcomed Rathore on this occasion. However, the new state in-charge Radhamohan Agrawal was absent on the occasion