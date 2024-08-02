IOM Reports Nearly 8 Million Afghans Have Migrated Amid Economic Collapse

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Since 2020, nearly 8 million Afghans have migrated, with 85 percent moving to neighboring countries, primarily Iran, and almost one million heading to Europe, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

IOM reported that approximately 70 percent of Afghans migrating to Iran cited a lack of job opportunities as their primary reason for leaving their home country.

Since the took power in August 2021, Afghanistan has faced significant economic contraction and an increase in poverty levels. As of early 2024, over half of Afghanistan's population is living in poverty.

The World Bank estimates that nearly 36 percent of the Afghan population cannot afford sufficient food, highlighting the dire economic conditions within the country.

IOM also noted a consistently high number of returnees from Iran, with nearly 1 million Afghans returning in 2023. Of these, 70 percent were undocumented, and 60 percent were forcibly returned.

Many Afghans are migrating through unofficial routes due to difficulties in obtaining passports and visas. They often rely on smugglers to cross informal borders.

Smugglers, aiming to increase their profits, frequently overload their vehicles, putting the lives of migrants at significant risk, as reported by IOM.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has intensified the refugee situation, with many Afghans facing severe hardship and danger during their migration journey.

As neighboring countries grapple with the influx of Afghan refugees, forced deportations and inadequate support exacerbate the crisis, contributing to the already dire conditions faced by these displaced individuals.

The plight of Afghan refugees remains a critical issue, with neighboring countries struggling to manage the influx and provide adequate support. The forced deportations and perilous migration conditions highlight the urgent need for international assistance and a comprehensive solution to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

