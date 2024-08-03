Warning Signs You're Becoming Your Parents

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

One in four Americans worry that they're becoming their parents (27%) - including while traveling, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults evenly split by generation delved deeper into this feeling, finding that the average person first realized they act like their parents at 30 years old, but started noticing these habits even earlier - at around 20 years old.

When it comes to acting like their parents, results found a quarter of those surveyed don't mind picking up certain traits, but 38% try to avoid it entirely.

The survey asked respondents in which categories they see similarities between themselves and their parents - their food (cooking and eating) habits, their daily lifestyle habits and their language were the top three areas.

Also in the top 10 was their traveling habits - and of all the generations, Gen Z is likeliest to see similarities to their parents when it comes to traveling (18%).





Conducted by Talker Research for Progressive , the survey dug further into the similarities respondents see between themselves and their folks when they're traveling.

Results found that two in five of all respondents admit to taking on the“airport dad” persona in their travels now (41%) by arriving at the airport early, coming prepared and keeping track of luggage.

Waiting until the last minute runs in the family, with Gen Z (17%) and millennials (16%) revealing they get food right before or during flight boarding, while Gen X (15%) and baby boomers (19%) admit they hit the bathroom at this time.

"Traveling is an experience that can unexpectedly trigger our inner, parent-like behaviors,” said Sade Balogun, senior business leader of brand experience at Progressive.“So this summer, as millions of Americans prepare to travel domestically and abroad, we're launching a campaign filled with helpful advice from Parenta-Life Coach, Dr. Rick. Over the next month, those looking to un-become their parents when traveling can find help with some useful and funny tips from Dr. Rick on our social channels and in airports such as New York's JFK, LAX in Los Angeles, Atlanta's ATL and Miami's MIA.”

When it comes down to it, 38% believe they have better travel habits than their parents, with baby boomers feeling the strongest about this (43%).

If there were awards given out while traveling, the competition would be steep - but baby boomers are most confident in winning“the suitcase weight is right” (49%) and Gen Z acknowledges they're most likely to get lost in airport crowds and have the worst sense of direction (41% each).

On the flip side, those surveyed said their parents would win the award for acting like a tourist (33%), being the biggest complainer (30%) and falling for tourist traps (23%).

The survey also asked specifically about Paris, France - knowing people from around the world may be traveling, or tuning in from home, to see another type of prize awarded this summer.

Thinking back, nearly a quarter of respondents recall their parents wanting to visit Paris (22%), and 35% share that desire.

Americans know their parents well, predicting that if they visited Paris, they'd say“bonjour” to locals (27%) and take a picture with the Eiffel Tower in their hand (27%).

Maybe they're more like their parents than they think, as a third of respondents admit they'd do the same (31% and 36% respectively).

Still, respondents will fight against these engrained habits from their parents, as a majority of Americans said it would be a priority for them to have different travel habits than their parents when visiting the city of love (62%).

“While the data shows 'Parentamorphosis' - a condition that describes the moment individuals start mirroring their parents' outdated behaviors - is prominent when traveling, there's still hope to un-become your parents,” says Dr. Rick, parenta-life coach at Progressive.“I will be here for you every step of the way, providing you with useful guidance and easy tips on how to un-become your parents when traveling. And don't forget, you really don't need to clap when the plane lands.”

TRAVEL HABITS RESPONDENTS MAY HAVE PICKED UP FROM THEIR PARENTS

Getting to the airport early - 25%Forgetting something at home - 19%Finding the gate before doing anything else - 18%Going to the bathroom right before/during flight boarding - 16%Making friends - 15%Purchasing too many snacks - 13%Getting food right before/during flight boarding - 12%Talking too much - 9%Leaving the plane window shade up - 9%Pointing out landmarks from the window of the plane - 9%

MOMENTS RESPONDENTS FIRST REALIZED THEY WERE BECOMING THEIR PARENTS



Working on cars with my dad

While shopping, bargain shopping to the max like my mom and grandma

When you start talking the same way or giving the same advice they did

When talking to my kids I would go through all the names of all my other kids before getting the right name

When my kids pointed it out

When I went to go out to eat and I grabbed a bunch of pepper packets

When I watched the shows my mom likes

When I understood something that happened in the past from their perspective

When I started waking up really early to start my day and realized that actually makes me more positive and productive

When I started saving for retirement in my 20s

When I drove extra miles to get a cheaper price on a product I use an envelope to write down what I need from the store

