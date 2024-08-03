No Looking Back For Me From Here On: 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Runner-Up Naezy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Naezy, who was the first runner-up of the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', is optimistic about his future and has declared that there will be no looking back from this point onward.

Reflecting on the outcome, the 'Mere Gully Mein' rapper shared: "Sana's victory feels like my own. I gave my all, and the audience showed me tremendous love. I was a bit sluggish due to my medications, but reaching this point feels like a win for me."

Naezy, who is known for his significant impact on Indian hip-hop, added: "I view this journey as a step towards positive growth in my life. People loved me so much. They came to know the real me. Now, there is no looking back. I was a bit frustrated outside, but inside the house, I received so much love from everyone. Now, I am going to make a splash outside."

Naezy remained calm throughout his time in the house.

Speaking about his composure, the rapper said: "My family has taught me that anger is the worst enemy of mankind. I want to tell everyone that anger brings nothing good. One should learn to be calm and patient."

After 42 days, 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' concluded last night, and actress Sana Makbul was declared the winner of the third season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Sana took home the trophy along with a prize money of over Rs 25 lakh.

The first runner-up was Naezy, whose real name is Naved Shaikh.

The first housemate evicted from the top five was Kritika. Sai Ketan was eliminated next, followed by Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey as the third eviction from the final race.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' was hosted by veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

The show was streaming on JioCinema Premium.