Asha Negi Romances A ‘Cup Of Joe’: Love Is In The Air
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) actress Asha Negi has expressed her deep affection for coffee, declaring that“love is in the air.”
Asha took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from a coffee shop.
In the images, the actress is seen posing with her cup of coffee while dressed in a sheer white top paired with blue jeans.
“Love is in the air and it smells like coffee,” she captioned the post.
On Saturday morning, Asha also shared a video of herself taking a rickshaw ride, which she described as“therapy.”
The actress captioned the video:“When it's not just a riksha ride but therapy in all sense!”
Last week, Asha shared a“relatable” reason for not wanting her“crush” to reciprocate her feelings.
The actress posted a reel featuring a girl talking about“finally having a crush on someone after two years.”
In the clip, the content creator says,“So, I have had a crush on someone for five days now. And I was lowkey hoping that he doesn't like me back because I really like my single life, and God listened to my prayers because this guy does not give a... about me.”
Asha captioned the clip:“Why so relatable.”
On the work front, Asha became a household name after starring in the shows 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'.
Her most recent appearance was in the digital show 'Industry', which explores the life of a young struggling writer entangled in the politics and turmoil of the Bollywood industry.
