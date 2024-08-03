Paris Olympics: IBA To Award 50,000 Dollar Prize Money To Angela Carini

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 3 (IANS) The International Boxing Association (IBA) have announced that it would award Italy's Angela Carini $50,000 in prize money after she withdrew from her welterweight round-of-16 bout against Algerian Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics.

The match, which lasted only 46 seconds, saw Carini overwhelmed by Khelif's aggressive punches, leading to her early exit. The IBA, stripped of its international recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year, also stated that Carini's federation and coach would receive $25,000 each.

The incident has ignited a broader controversy over gender eligibility in sports. Khelif, alongside Taiwan's double world champion Lin Yu-ting, was cleared to compete in Paris despite both athletes being disqualified at the 2023 World Championships for failing the IBA's eligibility rules. These rules prohibit athletes with male XY chromosomes from competing in women's events.

"I couldn't look at her tears," President Kremlev said in a statement released by IBA. "I am not indifferent to such situations, and I can assure that we will protect each boxer. I do not understand why they kill women's boxing. Only eligible athletes should compete in the ring for the sake of safety."

Eralier, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni also weighed in, noting that Carini faced a boxer with physical advantages, making it "not a fight between equals." The controversy has led to increased scrutiny of the eligibility rules, which are based on those from the Tokyo Games in 2021 and cannot be altered during the ongoing competition.

However, not everyone agrees with the criticism. WBC women's world featherweight champion Skye Nicolson defended Khelif and Lin, arguing they had been competing as women throughout their careers. "These are not naturally born men who have decided to call themselves women or identify as women to fight women in the Olympics," she stated. Nicolson suggested that Carini's withdrawal could have been a "publicity stunt."