Sleepwell And Indian Society For Sleep Research Join Hands To Emphasize The Importance Of Sleep For Good Health

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, August 2, 2024– Sleepwell, the leading mattress brand, and the Indian Society for Sleep Research (ISSR) have come together to underscore and raise awareness about the significance of sleep for overall and well-being.



Sleep, often overlooked, is a cornerstone of good health. The ISSR, a pioneer in sleep science, emphasizes the adverse consequences of sleep deprivation, including impaired cognitive function, mood disturbances, and weakened immunity. A good night's sleep, on the other hand, restores energy, enhances focus, improves decision-making, and boosts the immune system.



A good sleeping surface serves as the foundation for restful sleep. It provides essential support, comfort, and alignment, contributing to improved sleep quality. Signs of a worn-out mattress include sagging, body aches, and discomfort. It is essential to choose a mattress that offers proper support, comfort, and is made from high-quality materials. Individuals need to prioritize a good sleeping surface for optimal sleep.



Mr. Nilesh Mazumdar, Chief Executive Officer at Sheela Foam Ltd., says, "Sleepwell is committed to promoting healthy sleep habits. We urge everyone to be mindful of the sleep deficiency in our family and society; and start a conversation around the importance of sleep for everyone. A good sleeping surface impacts the quality of sleep significantly."



Dr H N Mallick, President, Indian Society for Sleep Research (Former Professor of Physiology, AIIMS, New Delhi) emphasises that "Sleep is one of the, three pillars of health besides nutrition and exercise. A good night's sleep restores our energy levels, sharpens our concentration, enables better memory, better stress management and improves physical fitness. We are delighted to collaborate with Sleepwell to educate the public about the importance of sleep for good health."



About Sleepwell



Sleepwell is the top mattress brand in India, boasting a legacy that stretches back over five decades. It is the largest-selling mattress brand of India; that has weathered market fluctuations and changing consumer preferences, all while prioritizing top-notch product quality and comfort's Sleepwell's secret to being the nation's most trusted and loved brand? Their focus on technology, quality materials, and human-centric innovation has made them an industry leader. Sleepwell has the largest retail network, with nearly 5,000 exclusive brand outlets. It is the preferred choice for mattress buyers in the country, offering a wide range of materials and prices ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh.



About ISSR



The Indian Society for Sleep Research is at the forefront of advancing sleep science and improving sleep health across India. Dedicated to research, education, and the dissemination of sleep-related knowledge, ISSR unites medical experts and specialists from various disciplines to tackle sleep disorders and promote effective sleep solutions. Their initiatives aim to educate the public on the importance of sleep and provide evidence-based recommendations for better sleep health.

User :- Yogesh Kaushik

Email :...