Next Level Sensory Table And System Combines Play Opportunities For Young Children

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guidecraft's New Sensory System

Early childhood experts, such as Tom Bedard M.Ed., guide Guidecraft designers to create advanced sensory system for children for use in home and classroom

- Tom Bedard M. Ed PARK, NEW YORK, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This month, Guidecraft announces the launch of its new Sensory System designed for young children 18 months - 8 years old. The base component of the system is a Greenguard Gold Certified version of the traditional sand and water table, layering levels and features that create new affordances for children to experiment with all types of sensory play. Simultaneously released is its primary accessory product - 6 large tubes and 8 clips designed to clip on the rungs of the arched canopy to enhance a child's experience with the system, creating endless pathways for transport and movement of materials.The Sensory Table leads a wave of consumer furniture development from Guidecraft bringing years of their own experience, in partnership with their many industry expert partners, designing furniture, toys, tools and environments for the educational market to the consumer category. The focus is to create products that offer a multitude of environmental opportunities and encourages child-led play above all.One industry expert, in particular, was instrumental in guiding the Guidecraft team through the design process. Tom Bedard M. Ed. has been working as an educator of young children for over 40 years, and the focus of much of his insightful observation, research, and documentation has focused on how a sand and water table, when enhanced, will encourage children to use all parts of their bodies and minds as they engage in what Tom calls the Axioms of Play . Over the years, he has built and modified dozens of sensory tables often creating versions to satisfy an entire classroom's needs. Here is what Tom has to say about the Sensory System:“The Sensory System is a dynamic space that feeds children's natural disposition to play. As children explore the features of the Sensory System, they will pose questions, try out solutions and reflect on the results. In other words, they will engage in higher order thinking skills such as problem solving and critical thinking, especially in the area of scientific inquiry. The Sensory System is a space of high engagement for children as they experience the joy of learning.”The Sensory System - Table and Canopy is made from sturdy hardwood that features an easy-to-clean, water-resistant finish for both indoor and outdoor play. A deep play basin with drain is included, creating an invitation for open-ended activities using materials such as beans, rice, or traditional sand and water. The runged canopy features a Pikler-inspired arch. This overhead structure promotes active, exploratory play across multiple levels, encouraging gross motor play as children engage their entire bodies, attach tubes and drape silks. Children can incorporate the double-sided lid into art activities by using the chalkboard, or remove to create a storage shelf below the bin. When combined with Sensory System - Tubes and Clips Set (sold separately), even more opportunities are provided to experiment with cause and effect, early physics properties, and experimentation with holes, gravity, transport and movement. Both new products, in stock August 1st, are tested for use by children 18 months and up.Later this year, watch for the addition of an art easel to the Sensory System to inspire a whole new level of creativity and artistic expression. The easel is designed to mount onto the side of the system or can easily be removed to be mounted on a wall and even serve as a temporary frame.About Guidecraft: Guidecraft, is a nature-inspired, design-based company for over 55 years, with a focus on designing early learning environments, educational furniture, versatile children's furniture, and inherently educational toys – all the essentials to set up a perfect classroom or home learning environment.

Alexandra Romano

Guidecraft

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok