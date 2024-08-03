Indian Navy Deploys Multiple Teams, ALH To Enhance Relief & Rescue Operations In Wayanad

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The Indian Navy said on Saturday that 78 Naval personnel are currently involved in the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the landslide-affected areas of Kerala's Wayanad district, amidst inclement weather and difficult terrain.

The teams have been deployed in multiple locations in the Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas and continue to work hand-in-hand with the disaster relief forces and local administration.

Additional personnel, stores, resources and essential supplies were also mobilised from the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Zamorin to augment the relief efforts and support the local community impacted by the disaster.

"One of the teams was deployed at the river base to maintain a continuous supply of material, food and provisions to the affected people while the other teams have been deployed for search of survivors, clearing of debris and recovery of bodies. A medical post has been set up at Chooralmala to provide medical assistance to the injured," the Defence Ministry detailed on Saturday.

A team of three Indian Navy officers and 30 sailors also augmented the efforts of the Indian Army in assembling and constructing the crucial Bailey Bridge over the river connecting the regions of Chooralmala and Mundakkai which were isolated by the landslides on August 1. The bridge serves as the backbone of logistics support enabling the movement of heavy machinery and ambulances.

On Friday, the Indian Navy's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of INS Garuda operating from Calicut undertook aerial recce of the affected areas for survivors and locating bodies. The helo airlifted 12 state police personnel along with rescue equipment to the disaster area, which was inaccessible by road. The sortie was conducted over the hilly terrain in low visibility and challenging weather conditions.

"The Indian Navy is working closely in coordination with the local administration to ensure quick evacuation of stranded people, provision of basic amenities and medical aid," the Ministry emphasised.