Koramangala To Indiranagar-7 Places In Bangalore For Saturday Night

Bangalore is known for its active nightlife, with various venues to go on a Saturday night. Here are seven excellent destinations to consider.

Lively streets with numerous pubs, bars, and restaurants

Popular places include The 13th Floor, Toit, and Pecos

Trendy area with a variety of nightclubs, bars, and lounges

Must-visit spots include Loft 38, Vapour Pub and Brewery, and Monkey Bar

A hub for nightlife with plenty of pubs and breweries

Popular venues include The Black Rabbit, Fenny's Lounge & Kitchen, and Prost Brew Pub

Bustling street with eclectic dining and drinking options

Key places include Hard Rock Cafe, The Biere Club, and Social

Known for its upscale bars and pubs, catering to the IT crowd

Popular spots include The Whitefield Arms, Windmills Craftworks, and Barleyz

Emerging nightlife destination with a mix of cafes, bars, and pubs

Notable places include House of Commons, The Humming Tree, and The Bier Library

Luxurious location with high-end bars and lounges

Famous spots include Skyye, Shiro, and Sanchez