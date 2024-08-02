Azerbaijan, Jordan Discuss Preparations For COP29 Climate Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Ambassador of Jordan to Azerbaijan, Omar Barakat Al-Nahar, met with the of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, Azernews reports, citing the of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The sides exchanged views on the preparations for the upcoming 29th session of the of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The highly anticipated event is set to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November this year.

The sides also explored opportunities for further collaboration between Azerbaijan and Jordan in the field of environmental protection.

The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is a significant international event focused on global climate action and environmental sustainability. The conference brings together representatives from member countries to negotiate and advance efforts to address climate change. This year's COP29 will be hosted in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November 2024.

Azerbaijan, as the host nation, is expected to play a key role in shaping the outcomes of COP29, while Jordan's involvement underscores the broader regional and international interest in effective climate action. The meeting also underscored the significance of fostering cooperation between nations in the field of environmental protection, which is vital for addressing the global climate crisis.