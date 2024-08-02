Azerbaijan, Jordan Discuss Preparations For COP29 Climate Conference
The Ambassador of Jordan to Azerbaijan, Omar Barakat Al-Nahar,
met with the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar
Babayev, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of
Ecology and Natural Resources.
The sides exchanged views on the preparations for the upcoming
29th session of the conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United
Nations Framework convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The highly
anticipated event is set to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, in
November this year.
The sides also explored opportunities for further collaboration
between Azerbaijan and Jordan in the field of environmental
protection.
The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations
Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is a significant
international event focused on global climate action and
environmental sustainability. The conference brings together
representatives from member countries to negotiate and advance
efforts to address climate change. This year's COP29 will be hosted
in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November 2024.
Azerbaijan, as the host nation, is expected to play a key role
in shaping the outcomes of COP29, while Jordan's involvement
underscores the broader regional and international interest in
effective climate action. The meeting also underscored the
significance of fostering cooperation between nations in the field
of environmental protection, which is vital for addressing the
global climate crisis.
