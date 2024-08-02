Guerrillas In Occupied Crimea Say Russia Transporting Ukrainian Grain To Syria

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian partisans operating as part of an underground movement in temporarily occupied Crimea have documented the illegal export of Ukrainian grain by Russia from the of Sevastopol to Syria.

This was reported by the ATESH movement's press service via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"This time, the stolen grain was loaded in the bay of Sevastopol onto the Matros Koshka bulker that was bound for Syria. Later, we spotted the vessel passing along the coast of Yalta," the report says.

It is noted that the Russians have installed air target detection systems on bulkers. Also, these vessels are accompanied by patrol ships.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia has appropriated more than 1,700 tons of Ukrainian grain and agricultural products.

Photo: ATESH