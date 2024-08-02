Pinkberry Celebrates The Flavors Of Fall With Tart And Delicious Green Apple Frozen Yogurt

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® ( ) welcomes fall with flavors that define the season. Pinkberry's new Green Apple frozen yogurt is now available in participating stores nationwide for a limited time until October 31, 2024.

The refreshing and tart Green Apple frozen yogurt swirl will also be featured in a combination with honey granola, caramel and cinnamon.

Pinkberry's New Green Apple Frozen Yogurt Available Now!

Continue Reading

"Apples are an iconic fall flavor and we are excited to introduce this new Green Apple flavor as summer winds down and we usher in fall," said

Melissa Hubbell, vice president of marketing for Kahala BrandsTM, parent company of Pinkberry. "Refreshing frozen yogurt and the tartness of green apple combined with the crunch of sweet honey granola, cozy caramel drizzled on top and a dusting of cinnamon creates a cool autumn treat and delectable flavor that our customers are sure to love."

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Green Apple

Promotional Combination:

Green Apple frozen yogurt topped with honey granola, caramel and cinnamon

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry

launched in

Los Angeles, CA

in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala BrandsTM, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 30 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information, please visit

.

SOURCE Pinkberry