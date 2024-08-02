FM, German Counterpart Discuss Menacing Escalation In Middle East

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 2 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Friday, discussed with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, the dangerous regional escalation that is occurring and the measures needed to stop it and safeguard the security and stability of the region from the possibility of a regional war breaking out.During a phone conversation, Safadi reiterated Jordan's condemnation of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's bureau, as an escalating crime and a flagrant violation of international law. The two top diplomats spoke about the effects of the Israeli aggression on Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.The two ministers also spoke about their attempts to bring about a long-term truce, put an end to Gaza's humanitarian crisis, and work together to provide supplies to the Strip.Safadi and Baerbock discussed bilateral ties and strategies to improve the Kingdom and Germany's cooperation in a number of areas.