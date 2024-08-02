WHO: Heat Claims 175,000 Lives Yearly In Europe

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 2 (Petra)-- On Friday, the World Organization declared that over 175,000 deaths in Europe are attributed to excessive heat each year. It is the continent where global temperatures are rising the quickest.According to the European (Euronews), around 489,000 heat-related deaths were reported annually between 2000 and 2019, which means that this figure represents 36 percent of all deaths worldwide.Days after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded that action be taken in response to the precipitous rise in temperatures, the body received this concerning figure.