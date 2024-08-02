Funeral Held In Qatar For Ismail Haniyeh

Amman, Aug. 2 (Petra)-- Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas movement's Bureau, had his funeral prayer held for him in the Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, on Friday, after Friday prayer. His body was then buried in the capital of Qatar, Doha.Yesterday, Thursday, Haniyeh's body landed in Doha from Tehran, the capital of Iran, where he was assassinated.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.