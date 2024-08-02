Funeral Held In Qatar For Ismail Haniyeh
Amman, Aug. 2 (Petra)-- Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas movement's Political
Bureau, had his funeral prayer held for him in the Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, on Friday, after Friday prayer. His body was then buried in the capital of Qatar, Doha.
Yesterday, Thursday, Haniyeh's body landed in Doha from Tehran, the capital of Iran, where he was assassinated.
