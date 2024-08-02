AGM Financial Services Bolsters Midwest Presence With Strategic Hires

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BALTIMORE, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

AGM Services , a nationally licensed FHA lender and GNMA seller/servicer, announces a significant expansion of its Midwest operations with the addition of two key professionals. This strategic move strengthens AGM's presence and lending expertise across the country, with a particular focus on enhancing services in the Chicago and St. Louis markets.

joins AGM as Senior Vice President of Originations, based in the Chicago office. With over 40 years of lending expertise, Brent brings extensive experience in FHA Market Rate Multifamily, affordable housing, and bridge lending. His background includes roles as a Chicago area Bank President and Senior Lender at both closely held and publicly traded commercial banks.

Randall Forguson takes on the role of Origination Associate in the St. Louis office. Forguson combines technical prowess with a strong customer focus, having spent four years in information systems and virtual infrastructure in San Francisco before transitioning to originations at a national commercial real estate finance company. His analytical skills and three years of direct client experience make him a valuable addition to the AGM team.

Myles Perkins , President and Owner of AGM, expressed enthusiasm about the new hires: "We're thrilled to welcome Brent and Randy to AGM. As a boutique firm that prides itself on personalized attention, the addition of their localized experience will further enhance the high-touch services we provide our developer clients." Myles added, "As we grow, we're also excited about the opportunity to offer new products, including innovative solutions for construction loans."

These strategic hires underscore AGM's commitment to growth and excellence despite a challenging year in commercial construction. Myles is positioning the company for continued success in 2025 by meeting diverse client needs across the nation.

