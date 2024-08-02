GS Caltex Launches Its Friendship Day Campaign #Allwayswithyou

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 01.08.2024 – GS Caltex | Kixx, a leading of premium lubricants/Petrochemicals and base oils, has launched its 3rd edition of Kixx Friendship Day campaign, '#KixxAllWaysWithYou', this year's International Friendship Day. The campaign features three captivating one-minute digital videos, launched across various social platforms. With this campaign, the company aims to boost brand awareness and strengthen its with consumers by highlighting the loyalty of true friendship and the dependable support Kixx engine oil offers to vehicles.



Inspired by the tradition of friendship bands, the campaign presents touching stories of friends-Soham, Vikrant, Sandy, and Rohit-illustrating how friendships enrich our lives. The theme, "Dost jo na season dekhte hai na reason puchte hai, bas chal padhte hain to be always with you," beautifully captures the spirit of true friendship.



The campaign has been conceptualized by Rajeev Dusa and Rishabh Shrivastava & team. It beautifully presents the idea that just as friends stand by each other through thick and thin same like Kixx Engine Oil promises to be there for the vehicles in all conditions/terrains. This creative approach not only celebrates all kinds of friendships but also positions Kixx as the steadfast friend every vehicle needs, always ready to protect and support in extreme conditions.



Speaking about the campaign, Mr. K Madhu Mohan, General Manager - Marketing, GS Caltex | Kixx, said, "Our '#KixxAllWaysWithYou' campaign creatively explores the bond between a vehicle and Kixx engine oil, reflecting the unconditional support akin to true friendships. We're thrilled to launch Kixx Friendship Day 3rd edition, featuring a series of engaging DVCs that perfectly capture the essence of true companionship. We invite everyone to join us on this heartwarming journey, celebrating Friendship Day with your friends who are truly 'ALL WAYS WITH YOU', reflecting the trust and reliability that define both great friendships and Kixx Engine Oil."



The campaign is set to make a powerful impact by forging an emotional connection between the audience and the brand through relatable and engaging content. The campaign aims to enhance brand recall and foster deeper customer loyalty, particularly among vehicle owner





About GS Caltex India:



GS Caltex India was incorporated on 2nd February 2010 in India and has its registered office in Mumbai. The company is currently doing business in premium lubricants, base oils and polymers. The company's operations are all over India with warehouses at key locations to service the distributors and other customers. GS Caltex India has expanded its product offerings to include high-quality PP compound and LFT (Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics), catering to a wide range of industries in the Indian market. GS Caltex India has a very impressive range of high-quality finished lubricants and supplies to large businesses including major OEMs viz. Volvo, Hyundai, Doosan Infracore, Kia Motors, Siemens, Alstom, etc. Within a short span, GS Caltex India has become a leading brand of high-quality premium lubricants in India.

Company :-Media Mantra

User :- Kriti Sachdeva

Email :...