Bodies Of 250 Fallen Defenders Returned To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The bodies of 250 fallen Ukrainian defenders have been returned to their homeland.

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the of Prisoners of War announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"It was possible to return the bodies of the fallen defenders from the Luhansk, Bakhmut, Marinka, Avdiivka, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia sectors, as well as from Mariupol, Horlivka and the morgues of the aggressor state, to their native land," the post reads.

The bodies were repatriated with the assistance of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories and the Commissioner for Missing Persons and in cooperation with the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Directorate of Civil-Military Cooperation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other law enforcement agencies, departments and international organizations.

The transfer of the bodies of fallen soldiers is carried out in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions.

Repatriated bodies and remains will be transported to designated government institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts will identify the victims.

After identification, the bodies of the defenders will be handed over to their loved ones for a dignified burial.