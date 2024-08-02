Bengaluru Extends By One Month One-Time Settlement Scheme For Property Tax

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 2 (IANS) The Karnataka on Friday extended the deadline for the 'One-Time Settlement' (OTS) scheme for property tax in Bengaluru by one month.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had introduced the OTS scheme for approximately 4 lakh property tax defaulters, offering a 100 per cent reduction in interest and a 50 per cent reduction in penalties.

Announcing the extension for the scheme, Karnataka Deputy Chief D. K. Shivakumar said, "The OTS period for the payment of the property tax ended on July 31, but on public demand, the deadline has been extended by one month, until August 31 ."

Talking to media persons, Shivakumar said, "So far, the property tax collection has reached Rs 3,000 crore. There has been pressure from officials and the public to extend the OTS period by a month. Due to server issues and some people submitting checks late, the deadline initially set for July 31 has been extended to August 31."

He added, "We will make some changes to ensure that those who have paid their taxes honestly are not inconvenienced. If someone has paid more, it will be adjusted in their next property tax payment. There is no need to be unduly worried about this."

When asked about the Congress party's counter-strategy against the BJP's padayatra, Shivakumar said, "There is no substance or meaning in the BJP's padayatra. What is the issue with their padayatra? If there are any new scams during our government's term, they should point them out. The previous BJP governments are the most corrupt in the state's history. Therefore, we ask three to four questions daily about the scams of their time and the injustices done to the state Budget. They should answer."

Shivakumar claimed, "The JD(S) did not want to participate in the BJP's padayatra, but they were intimidated and coerced to agree. Whatever they do is their concern. Ask them about the secrets of their agreement."

On any state-wide movements by the Congress to counter the opposition, he said, "First, we will question them about the irregularities that occurred during their tenure. They should provide answers. Then we will consider organising the state-level agitation."

Regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's post about possible raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him and his readiness with tea and biscuits, Shivakumar said, "I have no information about this. Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition. He may have information in his own way. You all are observing how Constitutional institutions are functioning. There is pressure on authorities to implicate the Chief Minister and me under the pretext of investigation. I have information on what the CBI is doing. I will discuss it in detail soon."