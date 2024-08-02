QOC Reaffirms Commitment To Olympic Movement At Team Qatar Reception In Paris

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Olympic Committee, chaired by H E Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, reaffirmed its commitment to the Olympic movement during a reception ceremony held for Team Qatar on the sidelines of the 2024 Paris Games yesterday.

H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, and H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice President of Qatar Foundation and CEO were also present at the reception.

The event was attended by senior representatives of the Qatar Olympic Committee, as well as numerous guests from the Olympic movement. The event was part of Qatar's efforts to support the Olympic movement and harness the power of sports to contribute positively to global social development.

In his address, H E Sheikh Joaan said:“When we gather at this ceremony, we celebrate not only the outstanding achievements of our athletes but also the shared values and Olympic spirit. The Olympic Games symbolise more than medals and records; they foster friendships and peace through sport.

The QOC President added:“The presence of the world's best athletes competing in a peaceful manner reminds us of our shared humanity. In these days of the Games, we have witnessed how sport transcends boundaries, breaks down barriers, and builds bridges between peoples from different cultures and backgrounds.

“This is a message that is more important than ever in our world today. We value the efforts of the International Olympic Committee, under the leadership of President Thomas Bach, and emphasise the importance of maintaining the Olympic spirit even in the face of challenges to ensure that the Olympic Games continue to be a source of inspiration and a beacon of hope for the future.”

The reception concluded with the launch of the first Arabic translation of selected writings by Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympic movement, titled“Selected Texts: Volume 1”.

The book was launched through a collaboration between Qatar Museums, the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum 3-2-1, Qatar Olympic Committee and International Olympic Committee. The book launch was presented by Alexandra de Navacelle de Coubertin, President of the Pierre de Coubertin Family Association.

Yesterday, H E Sheikh Joaan also chaired a coordination meeting of the Presidents of the Olympic Committees of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. QOC Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid Al Bueinain also attended the meeting.