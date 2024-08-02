Asia Pacific (APAC) Gas Turbines Market Forecasts From 2024 To 2029: Focus On Japan, China, India, South Korea, And Indonesia

For instance, in March 2022, General Electrics was awarded a 9HA gas turbine order to deliver approximately 2 gigawatts (GW) of electricity in Guangdong, China. GE joint-ventured with Harbin Electric announced that the new power plant will have three 9HA.31 gas turbines and will be able to deliver 2 gigawatts (GW) of electricity to approximately 126 million people in the region. Hence, in the forecasted period many such projects are anticipated to happen and are one of the reasons for the high demand for gas turbines in the region.

Increasing demand for electricity

In countries such as India, and China where almost one-third of the population in the world lives, there is an increasing electricity demand. Additionally, the rapid urbanization in major countries in the region is one of the factors driving the Asia Pacific (APAC) gas turbine market growth. For instance, according to TERI, the Rockefeller Foundation there were 410 million people in India living in the urban areas which is anticipated to double to 814 million by 2050.

Moreover, rapid industrialization, enormous power plants, and increased power generation projects in the regions are boosting Asia Pacific (APAC) gas turbine market growth. For instance, in May 2023, Mitsubishi Power announced to equip Singapore's Open Cycle Gas Turbine power station with state-of-the-art hydrogen-ready gas turbines.

The power plant will have a capacity of 680 MW open cycle gas turbine (OCGT) power station that will be developed by a consortium led by Jurong Engineering Limited with Mitsubishi Power and will reach 100% load in early 2025. Hence, many such projects are anticipated to increase the market for power generation which in turn are anticipated to increase the use of gas turbines in the region in the projected period.

Electricity generation in India

According to, the Government of India's Ministry of Power the electricity generation in India increased by 7.96% in 2021-22 and reached 1,491.86 BU whereas in 2022-23 the growth was 8.87% and the total electricity generation was 1,624.16 BU. Still, the electricity demand is much greater in the country and the target set for 2023-24 is 1,750.0 BU in India. Hence, the increased demand for electricity in countries such as India and China that have large population are expected to increase the demand for gas turbine in the region in the coming years.

The gas turbine market in China will grow steadily.

The need for gas turbines in China is anticipated to be boosted by factors such as the increase in electricity consumption brought on by high levels of urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development, as well as the consequent investments in creating massive new gas-fired combined cycle power generation.

Further, as per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, domestic natural gas production increased quickly between 2010 and 2022, more than doubling from 8.9 Bcf/d to 20.5 Bcf/d, covering approximately half of the rise in demand. These favorable outlooks for clean energy along with the ongoing construction of large-capacity gas-fired power facilities around the country and the production of gas have increased the demand for gas turbines.

Increasing import of natural gas in China

China is the world's largest importer of natural gas, and as the country works to lessen its reliance on coal-fired power plants to produce electricity, natural gas demand rises to meet the country's energy needs. Additionally, Global Energy Monitor estimates that China is on record to double its utility-scale solar and wind power capacity and surpass the central government's driven 2030 target of 1,200 gigawatts (GW) five years earlier than expected. These advancements are probably going to influence the China gas turbine market during the forecast period.

