Azerbaijani Boxers Compete In Bosnia And Herzegovina

EUBC Schoolboys & Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships is underway in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan is represented at competition with boys team which includes Sahib Bakhishli (40 kg), Ali Abasli (42 kg), Ramiz Aghadadashov (44 kg), Oguz Ibrahimli (46 kg), Tunar Mehtiyev (48 kg), Yusif Hasanli (50 kg), Ibrahim Badalli (52 kg) ), Adam Aslanov (54 kg), Anzor Israfilov (57 kg), Nurlan Museyibli (60 kg), Shukar Aliyev (63 kg), Sahin Layyjov (66 kg), Ismayil Mammadov (70 kg), Mehran Rasulov (75 kg),Yusif Agakishiyev (80 kg) and Ughur Hasanov (90 kg).

The girls team includes Aysel Farajova (40 kilograms), Ayshan Miriyeva (42 kilograms), Sarakhanim Samadova (44 kilograms), Sima Ismayilova (46 kilograms), Jamila Muradli (48 kilograms), Kamala Hasanova (51 kilograms), Sama Abbasova (60 kilograms) in the girls' competition. and Fidan Bekarova (64 kilograms) will enter the ring. Galib Abiyev will be among the judges in the first place.

The EUBC Schoolboys & Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships welcomes athletes 13 and 14 years old, which is also the youngest age group at the European level.

The last year's edition of Schoolboys & Schoolgirls Europeans was held in Maribor, Slovenia, with a total of 380 boxers from 32 countries.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest known sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) has been established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the Boxing Championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, Azerbaijan Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer who won a gold medal at the world championship.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was first the only licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Around 570 boxers representing 113 countries competed in the championship.

Azerbaijan's national team was represented at the 2011 World Boxing Championship at nine weight categories and won four licenses for the London Summer Olympic Games.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr