Azerbaijani Boxers Compete In Bosnia And Herzegovina

EUBC Schoolboys & Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships is
underway in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina,
Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan is represented at competition with boys team which
includes Sahib Bakhishli (40 kg), Ali Abasli (42 kg), Ramiz
Aghadadashov (44 kg), Oguz Ibrahimli (46 kg), Tunar Mehtiyev (48
kg), Yusif Hasanli (50 kg), Ibrahim Badalli (52 kg) ), Adam Aslanov
(54 kg), Anzor Israfilov (57 kg), Nurlan Museyibli (60 kg), Shukar
Aliyev (63 kg), Sahin Layyjov (66 kg), Ismayil Mammadov (70 kg),
Mehran Rasulov (75 kg),Yusif Agakishiyev (80 kg) and Ughur Hasanov
(90 kg).
The girls team includes Aysel Farajova (40 kilograms), Ayshan
Miriyeva (42 kilograms), Sarakhanim Samadova (44 kilograms), Sima
Ismayilova (46 kilograms), Jamila Muradli (48 kilograms), Kamala
Hasanova (51 kilograms), Sama Abbasova (60 kilograms) in the girls'
competition. and Fidan Bekarova (64 kilograms) will enter the ring.
Galib Abiyev will be among the judges in the first place.
The EUBC Schoolboys & Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships
welcomes athletes 13 and 14 years old, which is also the youngest
age group at the European level.
The last year's edition of Schoolboys & Schoolgirls Europeans
was held in Maribor, Slovenia, with a total of 380 boxers from 32
countries.
Boxing is known as one of the oldest known sports in the history
of humankind.
The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3000
BC.
This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the
Greeks in the late 7th century BC.
In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) has
been established.
Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing
Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games
in St. Louis.
In 1926, the Boxing Championship was held for the first time in
Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.
Since 1992, Azerbaijan Boxing Federation has become a full
member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).
Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many
international championships.
Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as
the first national boxer who won a gold medal at the world
championship.
Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for
major boxing championships.
The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019.
This world championship was first the only licensed youth
tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in
Singapore.
The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing
Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the
London 2012 Olympic Games.
Around 570 boxers representing 113 countries competed in the
championship.
Azerbaijan's national team was represented at the 2011 World
Boxing Championship at nine weight categories and won four licenses
for the London Summer Olympic Games.
