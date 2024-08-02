KUNA's Robust Message Continued During Iraqi Invasion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- When the Iraqi invasion began at the dawn of August 2, 1990, KUNA was not away from the malpractices of Iraqi forces that seized the facility's equipment and arrested its staff.

Although the Iraqi forces committed crimes against all institutions, including KUNA which equipment and archives were seized, the invasion was not able to confiscate the agency's will and national role. Therefore, KUNA had the ability to complete its message within a short period of time.

Practices of the Iraqi forces did not prevent KUNA from transmitting news from its office in London. Thus, Arab and international news agencies were informed that London became the main office of KUNA.

Starting to transmit from London due to the substantial presence of global and Arab media organizations, KUNA determined its message based on the assertion of Kuwait's legitimacy and independence as a sovereign state recognized by the UN, and international and regional organizations.

As soon as transmission resumed, the Agency started forming an administrative team able to achieve its tasks.

The Agency provided subscribers with news via fax, and appointed technical, professional and administrative calibers outside Kuwait.

The first general statement transmitted by the agency to all its offices and correspondents was to continue transmission and intensify efforts during that phase to serve the homeland.

After announcing the intention to hold a Kuwaiti popular conference in Jeddah on October 13 1990, KUNA decided to start complete transmission through its national cadres from London via its new network.

The transmission process coincided with holding the conference, and KUNA resumed transmitting its English service in addition to the Arabic one.

From October 3, 1990 until November 1991, KUNA was able to transmit about 16,110 news items.

Following the liberation in November 1991, the agency started transmitting items from its headquarters in Kuwait, and its plan of action completed by 1992.

Kuwait's media has played a pivotal role at that period and was able to expose the Iraqi forces' practices.

It also contributed to backing steadfastness of citizens over seven months until the country was liberated on February 26, 1991. (end)

aa









MENAFN02082024000071011013ID1108509828