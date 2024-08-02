(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a leading provider of AIoT platforms and services, is excited to announce the launch of Ubuntu Pro for Devices, now available with the Advantech Edge Computing Platform. This powerful combination brings unparalleled benefits to IoT, AI, and industrial applications, enhancing security, support, and development efforts.

Key Advantages of Ubuntu Pro for Devices

Advantech and Canonical Announce Ubuntu Pro for Devices for Secure and Streamlined Industrial IoT and AI

Enhanced Security: Ubuntu Pro for Devices provides 25,000 security maintenance packages to protect users' systems against vulnerabilities. The inclusion of the

Livepatch service allows for the application of critical kernel patches without needing to reboot, minimizing downtime, and maintaining system stability.

10 Years of Support: With a one-time license, Ubuntu Pro for Devices provides 10 years of long-term support (LTS). This includes 10 times the security packages that Ubuntu Classic (desktop/server) provides, ensuring users' systems remain up-to-date.

Efficient Management Tools: Ubuntu Pro for Devices includes Landscape, a systems management tool that allows users to manage and monitor their Ubuntu systems from a unified platform. This tool can manage up to 40,000 machines from a single server, making it ideal for large-scale deployments. Cost-Effective Licensing: Different pricing tiers are available based on processor types. Users can choose the most suitable option for their specific needs, ensuring they get the best value for their investment.

Protecting IoT and AI in Industrial Environments with Advantech Edge Computing Platform and Ubuntu Pro

Advantech's durable edge computing platform is ideal for IoT and AI implementations in various industrial environments, such as railway transportation and robotics for manufacturing. When combined with Ubuntu Pro, these devices benefit from enhanced security features for continuous system operation. Landscape, Ubuntu's system management tool, simplifies device management and monitoring for efficient large-scale deployments. This synergy accelerates the development of robotics in manufacturing and ensures systems are secure and reliable for advanced AI applications.

Advantech Power Suite: Exclusive Tools to Save Time on

Ubuntu Development

Advantech Power Suite offers a comprehensive range of features designed to enhance OS customization and management. The suite includes three key tools: the Lockdown Utility, OS Enhancement Utility, and ADV Image Manager. These tools enable users to bolster security controls, manage advanced settings, and perform rapid backups and restorations on the Advantech Edge Computing Platform with ease. With the Advantech Power Suite, users can efficiently customize their OS experience to their specific needs. Stay tuned for the new Advantech Power Suite user interface, and contact Advantech for more information about the Advantech Power Suite.

A Secure Future for Industrial IoT and AI

The collaboration between Advantech and Canonical paves the way for a bright future in industrial applications, empowering Advantech customers to create secure, reliable, and efficient industrial solutions. For more information on how Advantech and Ubuntu Pro for Devices can benefit your business, contact Advantech today.

