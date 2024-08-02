Italy's ITA Airways Suspends Flights To And From Tel Aviv Until August 6

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Italy's ITA Airways is suspending flights to and from Tel Aviv "due to the geopolitical developments in the Middle East and to ensure the safety of its and crews", the airline said in a statement on its website.

Flights have been suspended until August 6, it added.

Likewise, Lufthansa Group has cancelled all its passenger and cargo flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect through August 8, a spokesperson for the German airline said on Thursday.

"The reason for this is the current development in the region," the spokesperson added.

The airline group has also extended a halt on its flights to and from the Lebanese capital Beirut through Aug. 12, according to the spokesperson.

A number of airlines have cancelled or suspended flights as Lebanon braces for retaliation from Israel since a strike on Saturday in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers. Hezbollah has denied blame.

Dubai carrier flydubai on Tuesday announced that it has revised its flight operations to Beirut, Lebanon, amidst escalating tension between Israel and Hezbollah.

“Flydubai has revised its flight schedule to Beirut Airport (BEY) and will operate two daily flights until August 2. We continue to monitor the situation closely,” a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

