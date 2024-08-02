'Drone Kharab Tha...': Congress Mocks PM Modi Over New Parliament Water Leakage

(MENAFN- Live Mint) has taken a swipe at Prime Narendra Modi after a footage emerged on social showing water leakage at the new Parliament building during heavy rains in Delhi on Wednesday, July 31. The showed a bucket on the floor of a lobby in the new Parliament building, collecting water dripping from its ceiling.

The footage led to angry reactions and jibes from the Opposition over the significant expense involved in building the new Parliament.

Congress also posted an animated video of PM Narendra Modi, featuring a voiceover and captioned:“BREAKING NEWS. When the Parliament building was being constructed, the drone was out of order. It is not Narendra Modi's fault - Godi Media.”

The voiceover added to the animated video was:“Mujhe zaroori nahi ki main pehle se bata dun ki mujhe wahan inspection ke liye jana hai toh phir toh sab kuch theek thaak ho hi jaayega...main drone bhej dun, pata woh hi lekar ke aa jata hai aur unko pata tak nahi chalta hai ki maine jaankari leli.”

Rough translation:“It's not necessary for me to inform them in advance about my inspection. If I do, they'll ensure everything is in order. However, if I send a drone, it gathers the information without them even realising that I have inspected the site.”

As the water leakage video went viral, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a statement on Thursday, August 1, said the adhesive that was used to fix the glass domes over the lobby got displaced during the rains, causing leakage.

“....In this regard, it is worth mentioning that keeping in view the concept of Green Parliament, glass domes have been provided in several parts of the Building, including in the Lobby, so that abundant natural light could be utilized in day to day work of the Parliament. During the heavy rain on Wednesday, the adhesive material used to fix the glass domes over the Lobby of the Building was slightly displaced, causing minor leakage of water in the Lobby,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

It said the problem was fixed soon after.“The problem was, however, detected timely and corrective measures were taken immediately. Thereafter, no further leakage of water has been noticed. Similarly, accumulated water opposite Makar Dwar also got drained out quickly,” the secretariat said.