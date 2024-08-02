UP Child Rights Commission Urges Action In Ayodhya Gang Rape Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Anita Agarwal, a member of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), on Friday visited the hospital in Ayodhya where a 12-year-old gang rape victim has been admitted.

After checking on the condition of the traumatised child, Anita Agarwal told the that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators of the crime.

She also mentioned that the incident had exposed the real face of the Samajwadi Party (SP) as the main accused is a close associate of Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad.

She said that several photos of Awadhesh Prasad with the accused have gone viral on social media and added that the UP government and the child rights panel will now take care of the minor.

She said that considering the conduct of the accused, they will also question other girls in the victim's village and said that neither the government nor society will forgive such heinous acts.

Anita Agarwal also mentioned that the victim's mother has been called to meet UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread outrage, the minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by Moid Khan, a Samajwadi Party leader, and his servant, Raju Khan.

The incident is reported to have happened over two months ago in the Purakalandar police station area of Ayodhya.

According to reports, the two also made a video of the act to blackmail her with it and continued to sexually assault the girl for about two months.

Her ordeal came to light when the girl complained of stomach ache to her family, who took her to a doctor and it was discovered that she was pregnant.

Moid Khan owns a bakery in the area and is alleged to have lured the girl with the promise of a job.

Police have arrested Moid Khan and his servant.

Earlier, the girl's family accused the police of shielding Moid Khan due to his political connections.