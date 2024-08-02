India to Brazil-7 World's laziest countries

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Stanford research you're referring to most likely examined worldwide activity levels using data from accelerometers. Seven nations have been classified as the least active or "most lazy" based on their average daily steps.

Here are seven countries identified as the least active or "most lazy" based on their average daily steps.

Average Daily Steps: 3,513

Notes: Indonesia had the lowest average daily step count among the countries studied.

Average Daily Steps: 3,807

Notes: Low physical activity levels, potentially influenced by the hot climate and lifestyle factors.

Average Daily Steps: 3,963

Notes: Another Southeast Asian country with relatively low daily step counts.

Average Daily Steps: 4,008

Notes: Physical activity levels are low, influenced by urbanization and lifestyle.

Average Daily Steps: 4,105

Notes: Relatively low levels of physical activity, with lifestyle and safety concerns playing a role.

Average Daily Steps: 4,297

Notes: Despite a large population, the average step count is low.

Average Daily Steps: 4,289

Notes: Low average step count, possibly due to urbanization and lifestyle factors.