India To Brazil-7 World's Laziest Countries
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Stanford research you're referring to most likely examined worldwide activity levels using data from smartphone accelerometers. Seven nations have been classified as the least active or "most lazy" based on their average daily steps.
Average Daily Steps: 3,513
Notes: Indonesia had the lowest average daily step count among the countries studied.
Average Daily Steps: 3,807
Notes: Low physical activity levels, potentially influenced by the hot climate and lifestyle factors.
Average Daily Steps: 3,963
Notes: Another Southeast Asian country with relatively low daily step counts.
Average Daily Steps: 4,008
Notes: Physical activity levels are low, influenced by urbanization and lifestyle.
Average Daily Steps: 4,105
Notes: Relatively low levels of physical activity, with lifestyle and safety concerns playing a role.
Average Daily Steps: 4,297
Notes: Despite a large population, the average step count is low.
Average Daily Steps: 4,289
Notes: Low average step count, possibly due to urbanization and lifestyle factors.
