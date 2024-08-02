Transforming Biometric Security: Zerobiometrics Ditches Templates For Good

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Fighting identity fraud with ZeroBiometrics

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ZeroBiometrics has reinvented biometric authentication by disposing of sensitive biometric templates altogether. Instead, the company has used zero-knowledge proofs and public-key cryptography to architect an easy-to-use face recognition that eliminates the risks of using traditional face biometrics.In an exclusive deep-dive interview with Biometric Update, Dave Burnett, ZeroBiometrics' Head of Product and Commercial Strategy, explains the company's cutting-edge approach to security that merges biometrics and cryptography - an innovation the market is poised to embrace.ZeroBiometrics' flagship technology, ZeroFace, reliably transforms biometric data into cryptographic keys using a mix of proprietary algorithms and OpenSSL's cryptographic libraries. Enrolment with ZeroFace produces a public key that is used to confirm digitally signed transactions for verification events. The signing private key is never saved, because ZeroFace can regenerate it whenever the user is present.Burnett explains that this system addresses a fundamental challenge: while biometric data such as facial features can change over time, cryptographic keys need to remain consistent. After performing "multiple irreversible transformations" on raw face data, ZeroBiometrics generates ephemeral keys that exist only when the user is present, ensuring a new level of security.Despite initial skepticism from some industry professionals, ZeroBiometrics' technology has been patented and validated by customers, underscoring its novel approach and potential to reshape the field. Unlike traditional Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) systems, which often carry the burden of securely storing sensitive private keys, ZeroFace's architecture operates without this risk, making it compatible with standards like those of the FIDO Alliance [4:45].Burnett emphasizes that ZeroBiometrics' system avoids the pitfalls of storing sensitive biometric and cryptographic key data and meets stringent legal and regulatory standards, alleviating businesses from potential liabilities associated with data breaches.As Burnett articulates, the industry's future lies in moving away from storing sensitive data, and ZeroBiometrics is at the forefront of this transition. With a versatile solution that maintains the benefits of biometrics while enhancing security and privacy, ZeroBiometrics is poised to lead a new era of secure authentication.For media inquiries, please contact:...For a PDF version of this press release and related media assets, please visit our Press Room at .

