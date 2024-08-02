Paris Olympics 2024: 'Who Cares About Fair Competition,' Netizens Fume As Women's Boxing Match Sparks Gender Row

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Paris 2024: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) defended its decision on Thursday to permit two female boxers with male XY chromosomes to compete at the Paris Olympics 2024, reported Reuters.

Earlier, the International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified Algerian Imane Khelif and Taiwan's double world champion Lin Yu-ting from contesting at the 2023 World Championships in view of eligibility rules that prevent with male XY chromosomes from competing in women's events.

| Olympics 2024: 'MG Windsor to every Indian medalist', JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal

Despite a gender row, the Committee stood firm in its decision and suggested that the pair were facing "aggression" because of an arbitrary decision.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu spotted cheering for Team India at Paris Olympics 2024

The Algerian player, who won her round of 16 welterweight bout over Italian Angela Carini in 46 seconds, and the Taiwanese player, who will be fighting today, have been cleared to compete in the Summer Olympics.

| Andy Murray bows out of tennis with Paris Olympics defeat: 'Proud of...'

Last year, the IOC stripped the IBA of its recognition over governance and finance issues. Hence, the Olympic body is running the boxing competition in Paris. The IOC said in a statement,“These two athletes were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA,” reported Reuters. It added,“According to the IBA minutes available on their website, this decision was initially taken solely by the IBA Secretary General and CEO.”

Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Nikhat Zareen's Olympic campaign ends with shocking loss to China's Wu Yu| Paris Olympics 2024 'could have been different,' says Sindhu after her loss

Netizens were strong to react to this development as one user stated,“These Boxing "Women" are Hermaphrodites at the very least! One has XY chromosomes. They were barred from IOC. I know science hard, that be a man.” Another user noted,“XY chromosomes still mean you're a male, but the IOC allows men pretending to be women to beat up women in the name of boxing.”

| Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7: From badminton to boxing, India's full schedule today

A third user commented, "The International Boxing governing body did the test, IOC chose to ignore that and use his passport that listed him as female." A fourth user remarked,“Absolutely wrong to bring a transgender into a woman's boxing at the Olympics shame on you IOC." A fifth user stated,“The IOC has basically said they do not care and are running things how they want, because who cares about fair competition, right?”