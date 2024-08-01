Bank Of England Slashes Interest Rate To 5% After Four Years

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 1, 2024, the of England took a significant step by reducing its key interest rate to 5%.



This move, the first decrease in four years, drew keen attention from both markets and analysts.



Following months of stable inflation at the bank's 2% target, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided this by a narrow 5-4 vote.



Previously, the interest rate stood at 5.25%. This rate had been established due to an inflation surge, peaking at 11.1% in October 2022.



Such high rates, primarily due to escalating and food costs, aimed at controlling inflation.



Despite their effectiveness, these rates heavily burdened both households and businesses.





The Decision

With a new rate cut, the Bank of England aims to alleviate economic strains on households and businesses.



Governor Andrew Bailey highlighted the need for continued careful monetary strategy. He stressed that, despite the reduction, vigilance must persist.



The real estate sector, greatly affected by prior high rates, saw a noticeable boost. Immediately following the announcement, the FTSE 350 Real Estate Index rose by 1.5%.

Future Outlook

Analysts foresee further reductions, predicting a drop to 4.5% by the end of 2024 and possibly to 4% by the end of 2025.



The Bank of England bases these forecasts on market predictions , which suggest a further decline to approximately 3.7% by 2026. This careful adjustment aims to support the UK's economic revival.



This pivotal rate cut to 5% signifies a major shift in monetary policy. It balances inflation management with economic support.



As the UK works through its post-pandemic recovery, this measure is vital for economic stability and relief for businesses and families alike.



The future demands continued caution to maintain balance between controlling inflation and encouraging growth.

