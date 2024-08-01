Westernu Selects Dr. John Tegzes As College Of Veterinary Medicine Dean

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) POMONA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Western University of Sciences has selected John Tegzes, MA, VMD, Dipl. ABVT, as Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine, effective July 15, 2024.

Dr. Tegzes is highly accomplished with an extensive career that spans over three decades and encompasses clinical practice, academia, research, and leadership roles.

John Tegzes, MA, VMD, Dipl. ABVT, is the new Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Western University of Health Sciences. (Jeff Malet, WesternU)

Continue Reading

Dr. Tegzes began his tenure at WesternU as an Associate Professor of Toxicology for the College of Veterinary Medicine in 2003 – the year of CVM's inaugural class. He has also taught toxicology for the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and the College of Pharmacy. He served as Director of WesternU's Interprofessional Practice & Education (IPE) program and as CVM's interim dean. He is a prolific researcher and author whose research interests include interprofessional education, toxicology, and animal health.

"We are excited about the future of the College of Veterinary Medicine as we move forward with this appointment," said WesternU Provost and Chief Academic Officer Paula M. Crone, DO '92. "We are confident that Dr. Tegzes will provide the expertise, stability and guidance needed to achieve our goals."

Dr. Tegzes earned his Veterinariae Medicinae Doctoris (VMD) from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Arts, Applied Psychology (MA) from the University of Santa Monica, and a Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Nursing (BSN) from Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Tegzes' dedication to research, teaching, and leadership makes him a highly influential figure in veterinary medicine and interprofessional collaboration. He has served on advisory committees for the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC), Association of Medical Educators of Europe (AMEE), and Veterinary Education Worldwide (ViEW).

Dr. Tegzes is a Fellow of the National Academies of Practice. He serves on the ASPIRE Executive Board of the Association of Medical Educators of Europe (AMEE). He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Veterinary Toxicology and holds a veterinary license in California. He has contributed to over 50 publications, including peer-reviewed journal articles, abstracts, and book chapters. He has presented his work at national and international conferences. He has also made appearances on television and radio to discuss animal health and toxicology.

He is an avid champion of Interprofessional Education (IPE), and a significant portion of Dr. Tegzes' career has focused on developing and advocating for IPE. He has held leadership positions in numerous organizations promoting IPE, including the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC), the Interprofessional Education Collaborative (IPEC), and the Interprofessional Professionalism Collaborative.

Dr. Tegzes said he is committed to fostering a community where every student, faculty and staff member feels valued, supported and empowered to excel. Together, CVM will pursue academic excellence, promote interprofessional collaboration, and enhance the veterinary care of animals.

"I am deeply honored to lead the College of Veterinary Medicine at a time when the veterinary profession, and how we educate future veterinarians, is expanding and evolving. I truly believe that it has never been a better time to become a veterinarian, and I am completely devoted to supporting our current and future students in their professional journeys and supporting and nurturing our faculty and staff," Dr. Tegzes said. "I genuinely believe that our future, as a college and as a profession, will be forged through a collaborative spirit as we approach the challenges ahead. I hope to bring together diversity of thought and perspectives as we navigate our pathways."

About Western University of Health Sciences

Western University of Health Sciences ( ), located in Pomona, Calif. and Lebanon, Ore., is an independent nonprofit health professions university, conferring degrees in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences, dental medicine, medical sciences, nursing, optometry, osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant studies, podiatric medicine and veterinary medicine. WesternU is home to WesternU Health ,

where the best in collaborative health care services is offered.

SOURCE Western University of Health Sciences