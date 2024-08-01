How To Use An Air Cleaner Effectively In Areas With Wildfire Smoke

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With wildfire smoke affecting indoor air quality for millions across the

U.S. and Canada, the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers offers these recommendations to ensure portable room air cleaners are operating at a high level during smoke events:

Position the air cleaner properly: Move the air cleaner toward the center of the room and operate it on the highest setting in an area free of obstructions. The more air that goes through the air cleaner, the more pollutants it will remove.

Change the filter regularly: Your air cleaner's use and care manual will recommend how often to change your air cleaner's filter. Extended operation in an area affected by heavy smoke may require more frequent filter changes. If the filter is changing color or if the level of air coming out of the air cleaner drops, it could mean the filter should be changed. Keep extra filters on hand, especially during wildfire season. Purchase replacements from reputable sources to ensure they are genuine and not counterfeits.

Clean the outside: Some manufacturers recommend using a vacuum to remove dust from the outside of the air cleaner. Vacuum or gently clean the dust from the outside of the air cleaner when you notice a buildup. An air cleaner that is dirty on the outside is likely dirty on the inside, so make this part of the process when you are replacing or cleaning the filter.

Vacuum regularly: Air cleaners are only part of the equation for cleaner indoor air. Use a vacuum with a HEPA filter to remove particles so they are not kicked back into the air you breathe.

Change your furnace filter: If you change your furnace filter regularly, you might not have to change the filter in your air cleaner as often. However, a furnace filter is not a substitute for an air cleaner because it is designed to trap large particles. In addition, it is common for particles to miss the furnace filter and end up inside the home.

A room air cleaner is one of the best tools available to mitigate the effects of wildfire smoke on indoor air. Both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

and the

Government of Canada recommend using an air cleaner as part of a fire preparation plan.

How Consumers Can Compare Air Cleaner Models

Consumers who are shopping for an air cleaner will come across models that use different types of technologies to clear the air. More important than the method the air cleaner uses is whether the air cleaner is appropriate for the size of the room in which it will be used. The AHAM Verifide®

mark and the air cleaner's Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) will offer a recommended room size. The mark means the air cleaner has been independently tested for its ability to reduce smoke (the smallest particles included in CADR), pollen and dust and that the air cleaner meets CARB ozone limits. The suggested room size for the air cleaner will be noted prominently on the label. People in areas heavily affected by wildfire smoke should select an air cleaner with a smoke CADR that matches the room size. For example, an air cleaner with a smoke CADR of 200 would be appropriate for a 200 square-foot room in an area affected by smoke. Shoppers may use AHAM's directory to compare AHAM Verifide® room air cleaners by room size, CADR and other characteristics.

SOURCE Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM)