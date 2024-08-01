Bones Coffee Company’S Ground Coffee Now Available At Meijer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Top-Selling Flavors, From Holy Cannoli to S'morey Time, Hit the Shelves

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More coffee lovers can say goodbye to boring with Bones Coffee Company's continued expansion into retail. Bones Coffee is pleased to announce that its ground coffee is now available at Meijer.



Four popular flavors of Bones Coffee's ground coffee are on the shelves at select Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.









“We want our customers to be able to get their favorite Bones Coffee flavors wherever they shop, and we are happy to expand into Meijer and give them more options to do just that,” said Travis Rule, CEO and Co-Owner of Bones Coffee Company.

All Bones Coffee products are made with freshly roasted Arabica beans and are Rainforest Alliance Certified. The following flavors can be found at Meijer:

Army of Dark Chocolate: A chocolate lover's favorite, this rich, dark roast blend is a bold and aromatic treat for any time of day.

Holy Cannoli: Sweet and creamy, this brew is reminiscent of the traditional, filled Italian pastry.

S'morey Time: It's the go-to campfire snack in a cup, infused with chocolate and toasted marshmallow flavor with a hint of sweet graham cracker.

Highland Grog: This joy-inspiring coffee brings flavors of spiced rum with notes of butterscotch and caramel.

The 12 oz. bags of ground coffee are sold at Meijer for $14.99 each.

In addition to the products available at Meijer, Bones Coffee's ready-to-drink canned lattes are available at Walmart. Visit the store locator at bonescoffee.com for Meijer, Walmart, and other retailer locations throughout the US.

Bones Coffee is also available online at , Amazon and .

About Bones Coffee Company

Bones Coffee Company has a passion for coffee and a mission to inject some flavor into an otherwise boring landscape of coffee companies. With over 30 tempting flavors all made with high-quality, freshly roasted beans – from Maple Bacon to Holy Cannoli – plus single origin offerings and blends, Bones Coffee products are keto-friendly with no sugar or artificial sweeteners. Family-owned and operated with more than 90 local employees in Florida, Bones ships to consumers worldwide and is now expanding in retail. Visit and follow @bonescoffeecompany on Instagram and Facebook and @bonescoffeeco on YouTube and Twitter .

Lisa

Photo accompanying this announcement available at